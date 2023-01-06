Best winter running shoes for men: high grip, waterproof trail shoes

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Exercise is the best way to banish winter blues, and keeping fit, active and healthy during the winter period can go a long way towards silencing those aches and pains, and many of the illnesses that seem to be doing the rounds once again since COVID. You will often also need to think a bit more carefully about the kind of running wear you’re donning to tackle the elements in.

You will need to ensure you buy the right shoes that grip in the right places on potentially slippery terrain, proper clothing that is breathable but provides protection against the elements, and suitable accessories like gloves and hats that are able to cope with the dramatic drop in temperature.

In this article, we’ll be looking at some of the best shoes for running in winter. Winter running shoes ideally are a good balance between conventional lightweight trainers and more sturdy trail shoes - providing enough grip to tackle difficult slippery terrain and greater waterproofing credentials to ensure your feet don’t get soaked in bad weather.

Want to learning more about running?

Consult our guide to getting started, Running for beginners: from how to start, to what to wear, and the tech to track your progress.

Adidas Cold.rdy Ultraboost Running Shoe Best For very cold days £101.00 Buy now Buy now Comfort is one of the key things that define the Adidas Ultraboost range, with an ultra-responsive mid-sole that although increases bulk slightly, provides a really bouncy feel that we liked on cold, hard winter terrain. Whatsmore, these shoes are built specifically for cold weather runs in mind, Cold.rdy technology meaning that the whole upper is well insulated and sheds water naturally to help keep you moving and your toes dry and warm.

Saucony Men’s Ride 15 TR Best For adaptability £130.00 Buy now Buy now Built with trail running in mind, the Men’s Ride 15 TR shoes are attractively put together and built using soft cushioning and ultra-grippy tread. These would be the running trainers we’d be happy to use day-to-day, technical enough for demanding winter conditions and comfortable enough for everyday casual wear if required. Although not a stability shoe as such, they still performed well in our tests, increasing confidence in slippery conditions. We also like the fact that they are gaitor compatible.