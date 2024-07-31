Dash-mounted screens add modern infotainment to any car | National World

Dashboard-mounted displays have never been cheaper to buy - here are seven of the best we’ve found on Amazon

It has never been easier to set up Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in your car. If, like me, your car is old enough to have missed out on an integrated screen that links up with your smartphone these dash-mounted displays are a great option.

Think of them like a sat nav. (Remember them?) They stick to your dashboard or windscreen and wirelessly link to your phone, replicating some of its functions on a screen.

It means you have easy access to apps like Google Maps, Waze, Spotify, and even your calendar. Apple CarPlay can be controlled through Siri voice controls, while Android Auto responds to "OK Google". So you don't need to take your hands off the wheel to use them.

It's only in the last four or five years that the majority of mainstream cars came with built-in screens that perform this function, which might explain why proprietary screens have become so popular.

And as they become more ubiquitous, they've also become much, much cheaper. A reasonable unit can now be had for a lot less than £100. But which one should you buy?

Using Amazon as a base, we've picked out the seven best wireless infotainment screens you can add to pretty much any car.

1. Carpuride W903 - £126.34

Carpuride W903 | Amazon

The best all-rounder in this test, the Carpuride W903 has got it all. A large IPS screen, plenty of connectivity options, a reversing camera, and a built-in dashcam.

You do pay a premium for all this tech, but Carpuride is a quality brand, so it’s built to last and the W903 is ideal if you don’t already have a dashcam.

2. Carpuride W103 Pro - £167.99

Carpuride W103 | Amazon

Coming in a very close second, Carpuride, taking a comfortable first and second place, partly because of how good the products are, and partly because the brand’s support is top notch.

The W103 Pro is a bit of a monster with its 10.3-inch display, so it won’t suit every car, but if you already have a dashcam, this is ideal, because it omits the front-facing camera fitted to the W903. The latest 2025 Pro model also bundles in a basic but effective rear camera, too.

If you value screen size over the front camera, this is the one to pick.

3. Aphqua Car Screen - £99.99

Aphqua Car Screen | Amazon

Offering pretty much everything the Carpuride systems have, but for quite a bit less if you add a coupon, this Aphqua screen represents a great alternative to the bigger brands. It’s knocked down to third place because some buyers have mentioned reliability issues in their reviews on Amazon, but it still has a decent score overall, so it’s definitely worth a look if you don’t mind a more unfamiliar brand.

4. Hotpeak Wireless Car Stereo - £39.49

Hotpeak Wireless Car Stereo | Amazon

This is a terrific option for the price, and the obvious choice for smaller cars, as its 6.86” size is ideal for more compact dashboards.

It’s about as small as you’d want your CarPlay or Android Auto screen to be, and still remain functional, but that will suit some people. And its price, with a voucher deal bringing it down to £40 currently, is really tempting.

The fact it comes with a reversing camera is the icing on the cake.

5. Hotpeak 9" Screen - £85.10

Hotpeak Wireless Car Stereo | Amazon

The best of the big-screen offerings, this nine-inch Hotpeak display has everything you could need, including a front-facing camera that can act as a dashcam.

The 1080p screen has nice, small bezels, which gives it the edge over the equally-priced Carabc, but bear in mind the screen is a squarer format. And that won’t be great for most cars, because its height can cause an obstruction.

However, this could be ideal for vans, motorhomes, or trucks, and you can’t argue with that price. If screen size is your priority, this is the one to go for.

6. Carabc 9" Wireless Screen - £89.00

Carabc 9" Wireless Screen | Amazon

Lots of features for this Carabc screen, including a reversing camera. And this one has a nine-inch display, which is the ideal size for most apps. If you don’t need a front-facing camera - for example, if you already have a dashcam, this one makes a lot of sense for those after a big screen.

7. Hikity Wireless Car Stereo - £41.99

Hikity Wireless Car Stereo | Amazon

If you’re on a strict budget, you can’t go far wrong with this compact display from Hikity. it’s the cheapest on test at just over £40.

That’s an absolute bargain for a feature-rich wireless display like this. It doesn’t have a dashcam or reversing camera, the bezels are rather unsightly, and the neck on the mounting bases is very small. The 7” square display also isn’t an ideal shape and size.

But, for the price, it’s hard to turn your nose up at this.