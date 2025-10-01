I found the best advent calendars for the special man in your life including tools, beer and grooming products | Brew Dog

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Move over, chocolate these are the ultimate advent calendars for men.

The festive season isn’t just for chocolate and sweets anymore. Men’s advent calendars have evolved into a treasure trove of grooming essentials, tools, and craft indulgences, making the countdown to Christmas a daily treat. Here’s a roundup of my top picks for 2025.

1. Drapers Tools Advent Calendar (62-Piece)

Drapers Tools Advent Calendar (62-Piece) | Drapers

For the man who loves DIY. The Drapers Tools Advent Calendar is a dream come true. Packed with 62 essential tools and accessories, this calendar ensures he’s prepared for any small repair or DIY task throughout the year. Each day brings a practical surprise, from screwdrivers and wrenches to handy gadgets that make everyday jobs easier. At £44.42, it’s a cost-effective way to combine festive fun with functional gifts.

2. Brew Dog Advent Calendar

Brew Dog Advent Calendar | Brew Dog

For beer lovers, the Brew Dog Advent Calendar is the perfect festive companion. Each day reveals a unique craft beer or brewing-related treat, letting him explore new flavors and styles in the comfort of his own home. Ideal for those who enjoy the art of brewing or simply savoring a cold one, this calendar is priced at £64.99. With pre-orders already open, it’s worth securing early to guarantee a December filled with hoppy surprises.

3. Lynx Ultimate 24-Day Advent Calendar Gift Set

Lynx Ultimate 24-Day Advent Calendar Gift Set | Boots

Grooming takes centre stage with the Lynx Ultimate Advent Calendar. Over 24 days, he’ll discover a curated selection of Lynx products, from body washes and deodorants to skincare essentials. Perfect for keeping him looking and feeling fresh throughout the holiday season, this calendar is a stylish and practical gift choice at £60. It’s an ideal treat for men who enjoy pampering themselves without the fuss.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

