A ticket costing just 15p could win you this £145,000 Ferrari

Yes, tickets to win this incredible car really are just 15p | BOTB

The latest special offer from BOTB could see you winning a supercar for an absolute pittance - but you need to be very quick because it closes soon

Fifteen pence doesn't get you a lot these days. It'll get you around half a Freddo chocolate bar, 100 sheets of Saxon Luxury Toilet Tissue in Aldi, or a 200mg Nurofen tablet at Poundland.

But, if you're really lucky, it could buy you a supercar.

The Ferrari 488 GTB can hit 60mph in just three seconds | BOTB

That's because the latest big promotion by dream giveaway company BOTB is a discount on draw tickets to win a Ferrari 488 GTB worth £145,000.

Tickets have been 19p for a while, but BOTB is discounting quite a few of their draw entries by 20% - including this one.

It's the second Ferrari 488 we've seen BOTB giving away recently, and normally tickets for a car worth over £140,000 would be the best part of a fiver each, so this really is a bargain.

Although it was launched nearly 10 years ago, the 488 GTB has firmly retained its crown as one of the best drivers cars ever to hit the road.

Rosso red and Crema leather is the perfect combination | BOTB

Heralding a new era of forced induction for the Italian marque, the 488 offered an incredible 660bhp from its twin-turbo V8 engine and 760Nm of torque. This helped it hit 60mph in just three seconds, and the car can carry on past 200mph.

The GTB is the purist's choice, and this one is a 2017 model with a remarkable 13,000 miles on the clock. It's also in the best colour combination, too. No arguments please.

If your name is picked out of the BOTB hat after the draw ends on Friday and, for some reason, you didn't want a Ferrari, you could opt for a £102,000 cash alternative instead.

Click here to find out more about the car and to buy your tickets.