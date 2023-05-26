Wilko is back to celebrate the half term holidays with its popular half price deal on pick and mix. Every half term Wilko joins in the fun by offering sweet lovers pick and mix for a fraction of the price.

Whether you can’t wait to get your teeth into a giant strawberry, or it’s the jazzies that you love - you can get them for half the price for this week only. The deal is running at Wilko stores until June 5.

Sweet-toothed customers can get a regular Pot for £1.25, medium pot for £1.75 and a large Pot for £2.25. But be quick else you will have to wait until the next half term to get the half price deal.

