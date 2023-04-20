Cost of living payment: £301 cash boost from DWP & HMRC will start to land in bank accounts from next week
The first cost of living payments of 2023 are set to be made next week - here’s everything you need to know about the £301 cash boost and future payments.
The first cost of living payments of 2023 will start to be made to claimants from next week. The £301 cash boost, from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), will start landing in bank accounts from Tuesday (April 25).
Those on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, should have received their payment by Wednesday, May 17. People in receipt of Tax Credits will receive the money from the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between May 2 and May 9.
The latest round of payments were announced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement and aim to help people on lower incomes amid rocketing food and energy costs. If you qualify for the payments, you should get:
- £301 paid between April 25 2023 and May 17 2023 for most people on DWP benefits
- £301 paid between May 2 and 9 2023 for most people on tax credits and no other low-income benefits
- £300 paid during autumn 2023
- £299 paid during spring 2024
Payments will appear on accounts as ‘DWP COLP’, along with the claimant’s National Insurance number. They are paid automatically, so there is no need to apply if you already qualify.
List of benefits that qualify for the cost of living payment
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
You may also be entitled to a £150 disability cost of living payment if you claim the following:
- Attendance Allowance
- Constant Attendance Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance for adults
- Disability Living Allowance for children
- Personal Independence Payment
- Adult Disability Payment (in Scotland)
- Child Disability Payment (in Scotland)
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- War Pension Mobility Supplement
To check eligibility and for more information, visit the Government website.