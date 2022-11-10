Kevin the Carrot and his friends will be returning to Aldi stores this Christmas. After appearing in the new Aldi Christmas advert which pokes fun at the Winter Qatar World Cup, Aldi shoppers will be able to get their hands on their very own Kevin the Carrot and friends plush toys soon.

The plush toys of Kevin and his entire family have been sell-outs every year and it’s often a battle for shoppers to get their hands on them. Aldi has even had to introduce a 2-item limit in previous years, but it has not been confirmed if that will be the case this year.

This year a range of adorable Kevin the Carrot toy bundles and loveable Christmas tree décoration are up for grabs. Shoppers will be able to get their hands on the latest squishy set of the Carrot family including Katie Carrot and children Baby, Chantenay and Jasper for just £7.95.

A family of much-loved vegetable friends are also on sale for £15.95 for a set of 5. And miniature Christmas tree decorations of all of the characters are available for just £2.99 each. A set of Kevin the Carrot with his Christmas pudding tortoise and mouse friend will also be available for £11.95.

Most Popular

When is Kevin the Carrot on sale in Aldi

The Kevin the Carrot toys will be on sale online from November 17 at 8am. Visit the Aldi website to be first in line.

Kevin the Carrot and friends toys will be on sale in Aldi very soon

Aldi releases 2022 Christmas Advert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2022 and this time it has been heavily inspired by everyone’s favourite festive movie - Home Alone. The supermarket brand initially teased the road to this year’s festivities with a short clip featuring Kevin stuck at an airport, all while his family were already on a plane to Paris.

The full advert has now been released as wife Katie is on the hunt to find Kevin, giving viewers very familiar festive vibes. The advert kicks off with Katie and the family rushing to catch their flight when they realise Kevin is nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, back at home Kevin spots an intruder and in reference to the iconic Christmas film, he sets about a plan to tackle the intruder with carefully planned traps.

Aldi’s Marketing Director Adam Zavalis said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together. And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad