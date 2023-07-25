Deer broke into a hospital in Devon

Patients were left shocked after two wild deer were seen running through a hospital corridor after getting into the building through an open door. The hospital in Plymouth has now said it will be increasing its security patrols to ensure the unwanted animals can not enter the hospital again.

The deer sneaked into Derriford Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning (July 24). However, a hospital spokesperson said the deer were not on the wards or in any clinical areas. They were in a corridor and it was not possible for them to enter wards or be in contact with patients.

Derriford Hospital spokesperson said: “Two deer managed to get into the corridor on Level 5 in the early hours of Monday morning. The deer were inside for 3 minutes and were gently encouraged to leave by members of staff. Cleaning teams were then called to sanitise the corridor.

Generic image of two deer

“The animals did not and could not go into clinical areas or wards and did not come into any contact with patients.

“Those who live near Derriford will know that deer are no strangers to the surrounding areas. The deer accessed via a door that had been left open and we would remind staff and visitors to please close doors behind them and not to feed the deer as they are wild animals and shouldn’t be encouraged within a busy hospital setting.

“We will be monitoring that entrance and increasing our security patrols at night to ensure the deer do not try and visit again.”

