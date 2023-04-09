Weather forecasters have predicted temperatures in Britain could surpass parts of Greece this Easter in what could be the hottest day so far this year. But the sunny weather is short lived as rain is likely to sweep in across the country in the next few days.

With temperatures of up to 18C in parts of the country, Brits will see a warmer day than Santorini, Mykonos and Crete, all popular travel destinations during Easter. According to the Met Office, the high pressure moving across our islands has “timed itself nicely”.

They do however issue a warning to anyone who is hoping to enjoy a day in the sun. Despite only being April, UV levels are high and can cause sunburn.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “The only place we’ll probably see a change is Northern Ireland where it’ll turn increasingly breezy, cloudy and eventually damp. But for the most part it will be fairly sunny and temperatures may peak at around 18C - so, pleasantly warm out there.”

But as the weekend comes to an end, the British skies will take a dramatic turn. Snell said: "Monday is certainly going to be that day of change, as low pressure starts to dominate the scene. With blustery showers, it’s the day to do anything you want indoors."

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly added: “A change is on the way for the UK weather as the dry, settled, and in places warm conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon. This change happens first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday.

“Elsewhere, a mainly dry, but increasingly cloudy day on Sunday, with rain arriving for parts of Wales and southwest England by evening. Rain spreads east across other areas into Monday, with showers following.”

Brits can expect temperatures of up to 18C on Easter Sunday.