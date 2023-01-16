Commuters have been warned of delays due to icy roads after the Met Office issued ice and snow warnings across the UK on Monday (January 16), as people in some parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow. The forecaster said that overnight sleet will leave slippery surfaces and “icy spots” on the roads.

The warning came in the wake of the snow forecast in Scotland with a potential snowfall in south east England following heavy showers. Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said morning commuters should allow extra time for their travels due to “a danger of snow on high ground and slick conditions in lower places.”

He told the BBC : "This could be an issue during rush hour, and it could cause a few issues on the roadways. The threat of flooding remains." According to the Met Office , the ice warning is in effect until 10am for Northern Ireland, northern Wales, northern England, northern Midlands, and southern Scotland.

Meanwhile, a yellow snow warning covers Kent and Canterbury until 8am on Monday, but rain is forecast to clear from the south east during the morning. However, most of the country will remain dry with sunny spells for the rest of the day.

The Met Office said: “There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning.” It added that there is also a possibility of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

According to the Met Office , the rest of the week is expected to be cold with scattered showers, especially in the north, before temperatures climb towards the weekend. A yellow snow and ice warning is in effect in northern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday.

The cold snap follows flooding that inundated portions of the UK over the weekend, with more than 140 alerts still in effect. Over the weekend, over 100 flood warnings were put in place across the country, mainly in west and southwest England, and people across the UK are urged to prepare for more rain, flooding and cold weather in the coming days.

UK five day weather forecast:

Today (Monday January 16):

Rain and hill snow clearing from the far southeast. Wintry showers following, mainly across the north but also some windward coasts elsewhere. Dry with sunny spells for many inland areas. Cold, particularly in the north.

The Met Office said the rest of the week is expected to be cold with scattered showers, especially in the north of the UK.

Tonight:

Wintry showers continuing across northern and northwestern coasts with some rain and hill snow in the far southwest. Elsewhere dry and clear. Cold with a widespread frost, severe in places.

Tuesday (January 17)

Cold with wintry showers, mainly across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Wales and western England. Dry with sunny spells elsewhere.

Outlook for Wednesday (January 18) to Friday (January 20):

Widely cold on Wednesday and Thursday with wintry showers, especially in the north and west. Some areas dry with sunny spells. Some rain in the west later Friday, dry elsewhere. (Source: The Met Office )