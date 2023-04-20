A British man has been jailed for 10 years after he bought a drink with counterfeit money while on holiday in Morocco. Oliver Andrews, from Bournemouth, was in a club on the last night of his trip to Marrakech last November before being detained by police.

On November 10, the 29-year-old and a friend went to a nightclub before they were due to fly home the next day. The following morning, Moroccan police arrested both men and told Mr Andrews half of his money was counterfeit, his family said.

The pair, who have already spent five months behind bars, were convicted for possessing and distributing counterfeit money and sentenced at a hearing on April 11. They were also accused of creating an organised criminal group and making counterfeit money but judges acquitted them of both charges.

Following the sentencing, Mr Andrews’ partner, Alanna Cornick was distraught, describing the sentencing as the “worst possible outcome” and said they would appeal. She told the BBC : “I’ve been an absolute mess. I’m lost for words - I literally can’t believe it.”

She added: “It’s been the most emotional 24 hours ever. We’ve just got to stay hopeful and keep our fingers crossed.” Mr Andrews said he had no knowledge of the counterfeit money. The men are now waiting for a new court date when the case will be heard again by a different judge.

Mr Andrew’s family also said he has been denied the chance to have a translator or to speak with a lawyer, while they revealed their worry for his health as he has a heart condition which requires daily medication.

Ms Cornick added: “We just want the embassy to do their job and go visit him and make sure to check on his welfare. The condition that he’s living in is just heartbreaking on a daily basis.”