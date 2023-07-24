Ubisoft has temporarily suspended accounts that it deems to be “inactive”, which is leaving many without access to their game libraries. The video game publisher has taken to social media to confirm that players will be informed if their account has been suspended.

Players will be sent an email informing them that their suspended account will be deleted within 30 days, unless they click the “Cancel Account Closure” link. An email was shared by Twitter user @PC_enjoyer, which read: “We noticed that you have not been using your Ubisoft associated with [your email address].

“We have temporarily suspended your inactive Ubisoft account and will be closing it permanently in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use. If you wish to keep your Ubisoft account, you can cancel its closure by clicking on the Cancel button below.”

Just a short while after posting, Ubisoft Support responded “We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email.

“We certainly do not want you to lose access to your games or account, so if you have any difficulties logging in, then please create a support case with us.”

Ubisoft Support also confirmed that players can raise a ticket if they’d like to recover their account if they’ve lost any games in their library. Ubisoft could be required to close inactive accounts under data protection laws such as GDPR.

In the publisher’s terms and conditions an account has to be inactive for six months before it suspends an account and notifies users of its upcoming closure. In 2021, Ubisoft claimed it doesn’t delete accounts that have been inactive for less than 4 years, contradicting its terms and conditions.

