After years of build-up and anticipation, the undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is on. That is according to the World Boxing Association (WBA), who confirmed on Saturday (March 11) that it had received confirmation of an “agreement”.

The unification bout is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on April 29 despite Usyk’s promoter admitting the fight was “unlikely to happen”. It is understood the WBA received the verification by Friday’s 10pm deadline and that both parties have requested more time to “work on the contracts to close the deal”.

Tyson Fury made an offer to Oleksandr Usyk on Friday via his social media channels on Friday, offering a purse split of 70/30 in favour of The Gypsy King. Usyk later responded on Instagram that he will accept the offer if Fury donates £1 million to the people of Ukraine and give up 1% of his purse for each day he delays the fight.

Usyk’s lawyer told Reuters that both parties have now agreed to the 70/30 purse split. Fury will receive a total of 70% while the Ukrainian fighter Usyk will take the remaining 30%.

The much-anticipated ‘lock of horns’ will unify a majority of boxing’s major heavyweight belts. Fury, 34, is currently the WBC champion, while Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

Tyson Fury is set for an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for Wembley Stadium in April - Credit: Getty Images

