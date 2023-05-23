A luxury hotel in London has been named among the world’s best hotels by Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice for Best of The Best Awards . Shangri-La The Shard in London, which has the most expensive suite in the city of approximately £26,000 a night, is listed among some of the renowned hotels around the world including Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India.

Located in the Southwark of London, Shangri-La The Shard was also named the Europe and the UK’s top hotel, as well as the sixth Best Luxury Hotel in the world. Meanwhile, Haven Hall Hotel on the Isle of Wight was named second Best Luxury Hotel in the UK (No. 15 in Europe) and the Grove of Narberth in Wales, third in the UK and 19th in Europe.

Boutique hotel, No. 1 By GuestHouse, York , was named ninth Hottest New Hotel in the World and The Coal Exchange Hotel , situated in the old coal and shipping exchange building in Cardiff Bay, came 19th in the world in the Out of the Ordinary category.

British hospitality also steals the show in the B&Bs category. Winner of the World’s Best B&B for the third year running is The Toulson Court in Scarborough . With over 2,000 ‘excellent’ reviews on the site, guests have praised this B&B for offering a warm welcome, excellent service and little extras - including the singing chef.

British B&Bs make up four out of the Top 10 B&Bs in the world. Making their debut on the global list, Highcliffe House, Lynton , on the Exmoor coast, comes in fourth, Gloucester House , Weymouth at sixth and Glencoe Guest House , Keswick, in the Lake District, at No. 10. On the UK list, Tourquay and Weymouth are the places to be for a top B&B experience, taking two top 10 places each in the UK’s Best B&Bs list.

As for this year’s Top Hotels in the world, the number one in the world for 2023 goes to Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India . Dubbed ‘The Jewel of Jaipur’, this 1835 palace-turned-luxurious hotel has over 5,000 five-bubble reviews and is known for its polo bar, historic suites, and high tea.

Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, said: “It’s clear that our community ventured far and wide in the last year: our 10 winning subcategories encompass 37 regions around the world and include a wide range of amazing places to stay.

The Shard, London. (Photo by: AndyÂ Stagg/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“An opulent palace in Jaipur topped the charts, while hotels ranging from a ‘glamping’ retreat in Patagonia to a rock ‘n’ roll–themed boutique in Boston made their mark as well. As our savvy reviewers know, hotels can sometimes be the entire reason for the trip—I’m personally very excited to consult this list as I plot out the next year of holidays with my own family.”

Top 10 Hotels in the UK

Shangri-La The Shard, London The Resident Covent Garden, London Hotel 41, London The Montcalm Royal London House, London The Milestone Hotel and Residences, London Dakota Manchester, Manchester Aviator Hampshire, Farnborough Claridge’s, London The Chesterfield Mayfair, London Tynedale Hotel, Llandudno

Top 10 Hotels in the World

Rambagh Palace – Jaipur, India Ozen Reserve Bolifushi – Bolifushi Island, Maldives Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil Shangri-La The Shard, London – London, United Kingdom The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – Dubai, United Arab Emirates Romance Istanbul Hotel – Istanbul, Türkiye Ikos Dassia – Dassia, Greece Ikos Andalucia – Estepona, Spain Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia

Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. (Photo by Amy Toensing/Getty Images)

Top 10 B&Bs in the World