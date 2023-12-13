News you can trust since 1873
Baby names 2023: Top boys and girls names for this year

The most popular baby names for 2023 have been revealed.

By Holly Allton
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 15:11 GMT
The top baby names for 2023 have been revealed, and they have stayed consistent with favourites from previous years. 

Experts at BabyCentre, unveiled the top 100 popular boys and girls names and their spelling variations for this past year.

Taking the top spot for boys once again is Muhammad, while Olivia has also made a return to number one for girls. 

Here are the top 20 names for girls for 2023:

  1. Olivia

  2. Amelia

  3. Isla

  4. Lily

  5. Ava

  6. Freya

  7. Ivy

  8. Sophia

  9. Grace

  10. Willow

  11.  Mia

  12.  Isabella

  13.  Daisy

  14.  Elsie

  15.  Evie

  16.  Florence

  17.  Ella

  18.  Emily

  19.  Evelyn

  20.  Luna

Here are the top 20 names for boys for 2023

  1.  Muhammad

  2.  Noah

  3. Theo

  4. Leo

  5. Oliver

  6. Arthur

  7. George

  8. Luca

  9. Freddie

  10.  Jack

  11.  Ethan

  12. Charlie

  13.  Henry

  14.  Oscar

  15.  Jude

  16.  Alfie

  17. Archie

  18.  Lucas

  19.  Liam

  20. Arlo

