Top 25 beer gardens in England

With summer now well underway following a recent heatwave, people are searching up and down the country for the best beer gardens. To help with the search, Big 7 Travel have ranked the best 25 pub gardens in England.

Pubs were ranked on their ambience, scenery and food and drink selection,as well as analysing customer and critic reviews as well as editorial opinions, online presence, consistency, service, value for money, presentation, location and accessibility.

The winner is The Watering Hole, located in Perranporth, Cornwall. Big 7 Travel says: “The bar, restaurant and live music venue sit smack-bang in the middle of Perranporth’s golden sands, making it the UK’s only bar on the beach.

“Open all year round, it serves real ales from local breweries, cocktails and a wide variety of soft and hot drinks, including a dreamy hot chocolate. There’s a good range of beach-friendly grub on offer too”

1. The Watering Hole, Perranporth, Cornwall

2. The Rising Sun, Pensford, Somerset

3. The People’s Park Tavern, London

4. The Jolly Fisherman, Craster, Northumberland

5. The Drunken Duck Inn, Ambleside, Cumbria

6. The Gardeners Rest, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

7. The Wheatsheaf, Combe Hay, Bath, Somerset

8. The Ship Inn, Mundesley, Norfolk

9. The Canal House, Birmingham, West Midlands

10. The Ferry Inn, Salcombe, Devon

11. Prince Leopold Inn, Warminster, Wiltshire

12. Water Lane Boathouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire

13. The Perch Inn, Binsey, Oxford

14. The Jolly Sportsman, Lewes, East Sussex

15. Seven Stones Inn, St Martin’s, Scilly Isles

16. The Boathouse Inn, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

17. Escape to Freight Island, Manchester

18. Kazimier Garden, Liverpool, Merseyside

19. The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton, Yorkshire

20. Canalhouse, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

21. Topsham Brewery & Taproom, Exeter, Devon

22. Cholmondeley Arms, Malpas, Cheshire

23. The George, Alstonefield, Staffordshire

24. The Old Neptune, Whitstable, Kent