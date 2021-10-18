This map shows the most popular baby name choices in every area of England and Wales

Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular baby names in England and Wales in the first year of the pandemic, new figures reveal.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its annual baby name tally today (18 October), revealing the top 100 boys and girls names of 2020 – a period in which parents were told to stay indoors with their newborns, with a lack of support from family and friends as the country faced two national lockdowns.

The top baby names recorded in 2020 are taken from birth registrations in England and Wales.

NationalWorld has analysed the figures to reveal the most popular names in each council area, which you can view in our interactive map.

Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Ava, Mia, Ivy, Lily, Isabella, Rosie and Sophia were the nations’ favourite top 10 girl’s names last year.

Olivia will come as no surprise to many as the name has been unrivalled for half a decade.

It has remained unbudged since 2016 , with as many as 3,640 girls given the name last year.

Since 2010, Ameila has moved up three places to become parents’ second choice while Isla climbed 19 spots to take the nations’ third.

Other names that have gained popularity are Ivy, which has moved 221 places since 2010 to become sixth, while Harper has shifted 902 places to sit at 28th.

Oliver, George, Arthur, Noah, Muhammad, Leo, Oscar, Harry, Archie and Jack ranked as the 10 most-liked boys names.

Oliver has been England and Wales’s favourite boys name since 2013.

This year 4,225 boys born to parents in England and Wales were registered with the name.

Second choice George has moved up seven places since 2010 while Arthur has climbed 79 places to the third spot

Names for boys which have snowballed are Theodore, which has moved up 123 places to 14th, and Arlo, which has gained 278 places at 27th.

‘Popular culture inspirations’

Statistician Siân Bradford from the ONS said: “Oliver and Olivia held onto the top spots as the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them.

“We continue to see the age of mothers having an impact on the choice of baby name. Archie jumped into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time, driven by younger mothers as well as the obvious Royal link. While on the girls’ side Ivy rose to sixth place.

“Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities. Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular programme ‘Sex Education’, have seen a surge in popularity in 2020.

“While the name Margot has been rapidly climbing since actress Margot Robbie appeared in the popular film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.”

The most popular names in each region are:

North East - boys: Oliver, 219; girls: Olivia, 190

North West - boys, Muhammad, 824; girls: Olivia, 408.

Yorkshire and The Humber - boys, Muhammad, 658; girls: Olivia, 320

East Midlands - boys, George, 357; girls: Olivia, 278

West Midlands - boys, Muhammad, 666; girls: Amelia, 358

East of England - boys, Arthur, 535; girls: Olivia, 423

London - boys, Muhammad, 705; girls: Ameila, 497

South East - boys, Arthur, 787; girls: Olivia, 669

South West - boys, Arthur, 480; girls: Olivia, 326

Wales - boys, Noah, 227; girls: Olivia, 218