These are the top technological innovations Brits want to see

As smart tech becomes more commonplace in our lives, a study of 2,000 adults found six in 10 are excited to see what the future of technology holds.

On-street pavement car chargers, hoverboards, smart single person transport and flying vehicles were also among the technological advancements people are hopeful for.

It also revealed 44 per cent feel certain the next 20 years of technological developments are going to outpace the previous two decades.

While three-quarters admitted they are still blown away by some of the tech that exists today, including the modern mobility already on Britain’s roads, smart supermarkets, and smart assistants in our homes.

The research, carried out to coincide with Zego’s 2040 vision for the future of mobility, also found half of adults can remember older generations telling them “back in my day” stories when astonished by new technology.

And 64 per cent will pass this tradition on and tell younger people what technology was like for this generation.

Sten Saar, CEO of commercial motor insurer Zego, which is already developing solutions with the future of mobility in mind, said: “I share Britain’s amazement towards the tech that exists today, and strongly agree that development is only going to ramp up from here.

“That is why we are launching our 2040 vision for the future of mobility.

“Even five years ago, it may have looked like a Sci-Fi film, but we are confident the future will look something like this and we are already researching insurance products to support this kind of autonomous future.”