These are Brits' top 40 garden trends for 2022

By Richard Jenkins
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:10 am

A poll of 2,000 adults with an outdoor space found more than one in 10 describe their entire garden as ‘intentionally wild’ in style, to encourage biodiversity.

Fruit trees, composting areas and greenhouses appeared in the list of what people most like to see in a garden.

But anything painted in an orange wood stain, wind chimes, recycled old tyres and artificial topiary balls are unlikely to be bought in 2022.

Water features and ‘living walls’ are also among the most popular garden trends of the moment, while fake animals, buddha statues and plastic ornaments are out.

    Kevin Smith from Draper Tools, which commissioned the research said: “So many of us have got into gardening in recent times and it’s fascinating to take a look at the top trends – as well as those that have fallen out of favour.

    “It’s great to see the number of people focusing on sustainability by growing their own food, composting, harvesting rainwater and encouraging biodiversity in their gardens - hopefully these are long term trends that are here to stay.

    Gardens are ultimately a very personal thing, so although gnomes and plastic flamingos may not be top trends, if you love them in your garden – that’s all that matters.”

    Getting the most from the outside

    Other elements Brits are now turning away from in their gardens are hot tubs, perhaps as a result of rising electricity costs.

    Another 27 per cent don’t like to see trampolines in their back gardens, and 15 per cent consider topiary to be ‘over’.

    However, some trends made both the top garden trends and the worst ones - suggesting an opinion split.

    Those which fall into this 'love/hate' category include decking, ponds, fire pits, and repurposing household items to grow plants in – like bathtubs, sinks, and old bikes.

    Exactly one in five respondents say keeping up with the latest garden trends is ‘very’ important to them, while three quarters reckon they’ve got great outdoor taste.

    And during a typical week, green-fingered Brits will spend an hour and 20 minutes pondering how to get the best from their outside space.

    Nearly a fifth (17 per cent) also admit they get ‘inspiration’ for their garden by peering over their neighbour's fence.

    Adults will spend nearly two and a half hours each week outside tending to their garden areas during the summer months.

    The perfect space to thrive

    In total, they estimate having spent an average of £1,732 on buying new bedding, plants, tools and other garden costs since they moved in, according to the OnePoll data.

    And it’s seen as money well spent, as 34 per cent said spending on their gardens is a worthwhile investment.

    Respondents also say their top priority for their garden is simply having a place to relax (49 per cent).

    However, just under a quarter (24 per cent) say sustainability is their number one goal, and 31 per cent want a space they can grow their own fruit and veg.

    Draper Tools’ Kevin Smith added: “Our results found people use their gardens for many different things and there are certainly strong feelings out there - but almost everyone wants their space to look good.

    “This is the time of year when all the work you put in during winter and spring should be paying off, and letting you enjoy that outdoor space.

    “And if wild animals, birds and bugs are also able to thrive in the space then that’s just perfect.”

    Brits’ top 40 garden trends for 2022

    1. Bird feeders
    2. Planters
    3. Bird bath
    4. Fruit trees
    5. Hanging baskets
    6. Lanterns/outdoor lights
    7. Solar lighting
    8. Vegetable gardens
    9. Garden pathways/stepping stones
    10. Herb garden
    11. Rainwater harvesting
    12. Terracotta plant pots
    13. Water features
    14. Wild meadow area/growing of wildflowers
    15. Raised garden beds
    16. Successional gardening (ensuring there are plants are flowering all year round)
    17. Decking
    18. Rose gardens
    19. Ponds
    20. Composting areas
    21. Greenhouses
    22. Summer houses
    23. Natural stone/minerals
    24. Hedgehog homes
    25. Trellis
    26. Fire pits
    27. Glazed plant pots
    28. Rock gardens
    29. Bumblebee nest boxes
    30. Immaculately trimmed lawns
    31. Green houses
    32. Naturalistic planting
    33. Built in BBQ/Outdoor kitchen
    34. Pergolas
    35. Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes
    36. Bird/animal box cameras
    37. Palm trees
    38. Pizza ovens
    39. No dig gardening – also known as rewilding (involves minimal interference to the garden)
    40. Stripes in the lawn

    Brits’ worst 40 garden trends for 2022

    1. Fake grass
    2. Plastic ornaments
    3. Gnomes
    4. Trampolines
    5. Artificial topiary balls
    6. Fake animal/bird statues e.g. Flamingos
    7. Buddha statues
    8. Hot tubs
    9. Recycled old tires as plant containers
    10. Pub in a shed
    11. Garden tiki bar
    12. Shoe planter (a planter that looks like a shoe)
    13. Fairy gardens (tiny mini gardens for fairies)
    14. Ivy
    15. Pretend bicycle planters
    16. Anything painted with orange wood stain
    17. Brightly painted fences
    18. Outdoors beanbags
    19. Sonic animal repellers
    20. Wind chimes
    21. Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes
    22. Gas powered barbecues
    23. Crazy paving
    24. Flowers which don’t smell very nice
    25. Trees which drop leaves everywhere
    26. Topiary (trimming hedges into shapes)
    27. Decking
    28. Over-pruned shrubs
    29. Metal bird/animal/butterfly wall ornaments
    30. Conifers
    31. Patio heaters
    32. Decorative crates
    33. Fire pits
    34. Chimeneas
    35. Ponds
    36. Rattan furniture
    37. Garden clock
    38. Plain lawns with boarders around them
    39. Garden kitchen (for adults)
    40. Gazebos
