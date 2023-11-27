The second series of The Traitors is expected to be released on the BBC in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors arrived on UK screens for its first series in November 2022, providing us with dramatic moments and edge-of-your-seat television that gripped the nation.

The reality television game show focuses on a group of strangers living together in a Scottish castle, with some of them being secretly given the title of ‘Faithful’ and others being given ‘Traitor’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Traitors’ must work together to eliminate ‘Faithfuls’, by ‘murdering’ them while avoiding being detected as a ‘Traitor’.

The ‘Faithfuls’ must try to work out which of their fellow players are ‘Traitors’, and at the end of each episode, players must gather at the Round Table, to discuss who may be a ‘Traitor’, and ‘banish’ a contestant they suspect.

The aim of the show is to win the prize money which is up for grabs for both ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’. The prize money is accumulated by the players participating in various challenges.

The first series of The Traitors UK was an instant success with viewers at home, and many are looking forward to series two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is all you need to know about the return of The Traitors UK...

When will The Traitors UK return for series two?

The Traitors UK is set to return in early 2024, with many speculating that it will be available in January.

Producers Studio Lambert revealed the news via X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier this year.

What can we expect from the new series of The Traitors UK?

Series two of The Traitors UK will follow the same format of the first series. However, according to Digital Spy, producer Mike Cotton said that there will be “new twists and turns” in the game.

On which channel will The Traitors UK be on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Traitors UK will be returning to BBC One, and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors UK is set to return for series two in early 2024.

Will Claudia Winkleman still be hosting The Traitors UK?

Yes, Claudia Winkleman will be returning to host The Traitors UK for series two.

Who are the cast of The Traitors UK series two?