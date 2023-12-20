News you can trust since 1873
The top 23 Christmas experiences to witness in the UK

Brits have revealed their favourite Christmas experiences in the UK – including seeing Carnaby Street’s Christmas lights and visiting Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

By Richard Jenkins
Published 20th Dec 2023, 08:38 GMT
 Comment

Taking in the stunning shopfronts at Selfridges, Harrods and Liberty came third on the list, but it wasn’t all about the capital.

Other top spots included the Christmas markets in Edinburgh and Manchester, along with the Blackpool illuminations.

The Christmas displays at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire also made the top 23 list, as well as Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas market and Yorkshire’s Illumine Light Up Festival.

Meeting Santa’s reindeer in Surrey’s Richmond Park, Cornwall’s winter walk through Tramway Trail and the Candlelit Christmas at Shakespeare’s birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon also featured.

Fearne says Richmond Park is the hotspot for her and her familyFearne says Richmond Park is the hotspot for her and her family
Fearne Cotton, ambassador for Samsung, which commissioned the research to launch the Galaxy S23 FE said: “There is so much beauty to be discovered in the UK over the festive season. But as joyful as this time of year can be, it’s also overwhelming. Particularly when it comes to planning days out. So, I’m pleased to be spotlighting some of the nation’s best places to visit this Christmas.

“One of the best bits of Christmas for me is getting wrapped up, gathering my loved ones, and heading out for a winter stroll. My family’s favourite place is Richmond Park, as spotting the deer always gets us in the spirit.”

But 98 per cent are seeking value for money when planning the trips. For 31 per cent, the photo and video moments are among the best bit about a Christmas outing, while 65 per cent enjoy the lights.

Annika Bizon, from Samsung UK, said: “Christmas is a time for joy and connection, so it’s unsurprising that people want to capture their best moments. For those who thrive on capturing the best holiday snap, we’re delighted to do justice to those special experiences and picture memories that will last a lifetime.”

Top 23 Christmas experiences, according to Brits

  1. Christmas lights on Carnaby Street, Regent Street and Oxford Street, London
  2. Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park, London
  3. Visiting festive storefronts in London, including Selfridges, Harrods & Liberty
  4. Covent Garden Christmas lights, London
  5. Christmas market in Edinburgh
  6. Blackpool Illuminations
  7. Christmas markets in Manchester
  8. Festive entertainment at Trafalgar Square, London
  9. Carol services at St Paul's Cathedral, London
  10. Christmas concerts at York Minster
  11. Christmas displays at Chatsworth House, Derbyshire
  12. Christmas market at Winchester Cathedral
  13. Ice Skating at Somerset House, London
  14. Illumine Light Up Festival in Yorkshire
  15. Exploring Haworth Village, West Yorkshire
  16. Leeds Christmas Market, Leeds
  17. Ice Skating at Glide, Battersea Power Station in London
  18. Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Richmond Park, Surrey
  19. Winter walk through Tramway Trail, Cornwall
  20. Cardiff Christmas Food Market, Cardiff
  21. Rochester Dickensian Christmas Festival
  22. The Worcester Victorian Christmas Fayre, Worcester
  23. Gloucester Cathedral’s Christmas Experience at Night, Gloucester
