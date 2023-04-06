The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part one rose up the Netflix charts when the initial movie was released in December 2022. Now, the film will return for part two - and there isn’t long to wait for the second instalment.

Grudge of Edinburgh is a sequel spin-off movie to Nakaba Suzuki’s The Seven Deadly Sins anime comic book series. The screenplay was directed by Bob Shirohata and written by Rintarou Ikeda, and Nakaba Suzuki.

The synopsis for the movie series reads: “14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth.

“When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?”

But when will part two be released and who is in the cast of the anime movie series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there a release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2?

It has been confirmed that Grudge of Edinburgh part two will air on Netflix in August 2023, but an exact release date has yet to be announced by the streaming platform. This article will be updated when the official release date is announced.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 cast

All Grudge of Edinburgh cast members will return to reprise their roles in part two, except Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin. The cast expected to return for part two include:

