The most beautiful places to visit in the North East

You will never be short of stunning sights and unforgettable days out in the North East.

There’s the world famous Hadrian’s Wall, Roman Britain’s biggest building project that still dominates the county’s landscape almost 2,000 years after it was constructed, the Holy Island of Lindisfarne off the Northumberland coast, the Cheviot Hills, Kielder Water and of course the region’s many castles.

Northumberland’s countryside is home to not just pretty landscapes but settings that are perfect for outdoor activities, with everything from walking and cycling, to fishing and wildlife watching. Delightful gardens can be found at Howick Gardens and Arboretum and Cragside Estate.

The county also has a famed food culture, known for its organic produce, fresh seafood, outstanding restaurants and locally brewed tipples. Head to Craster to sample smoked kippers served with hunks of buttered brown bread or shell out on Lindisfarne oysters, a delicacy at eateries throughout the region.

Absorb the culture and history of Durham

Neighbouring Durham has a host of exciting attractions for a great day out, from award-winning museums to medieval castles, and from friendly family attractions to magnificent natural wonders.

In Durham City you can experience the region’s history and heritage as you marvel at the awe-inspiring Durham Cathedral and Castle UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Step back into the past at Beamish Museum

Get hands on with history at England’s largest open air museum in the Vale of Durham as you explore Beamish – The Living Museum of the North, then, for a taste of the outdoors head to the Durham Dales where you’ll find Hamsterley Forest – popular with mountain bikers, keen cyclists, walkers and families alike.

After a busy day exploring the county’s heritage, enjoy picnic areas nearby, as well as farmers’ markets and farm shops, or simply treat yourself with an afternoon tea in Durham.

United by seven iconic bridges across a bustling Quayside, Newcastle and Gateshead form a single, diverse and vibrant visitor destination in the North East.

Experience the thriving nightlife in Durham

Get ready to be charmed by the famous Geordie spirit in a city bursting with thriving nightlife, an award-winning restaurant scene, top-notch attractions and museums.

Go sightseeing to find the iconic landmarks including the Angel of the North and Newcastle Castle, for which the city got its name, as well as the National Trust’s Gibside and Wallington and English Heritage’s Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens.

Enjoy the beach and meet Wallace the Lion in Sunderland

Sunderland Harbour (JPI)

Sunderland is a welcoming city that offers wide sandy beaches and acres of green spaces, plus a host of cultural attractions.

Discover the city’s fascinating history all in one place at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, including the most famous object of all – Wallace the Lion.

Take a stroll through the Alnwick Garden

Back in Northumberland, The Alnwick Garden is one of the world’s most ambitious new gardens. The Duchess of Northumberland’s vision for a forgotten plot is now a truly 21st century experience full of imagination, inspiration and fun.

From the excitement of the Grand Cascade and the mysteries of the Bamboo Labyrinth to one of the world’s largest tree houses, there is plenty to surprise and delight.

The garden, located off the A1 to the north of Alnwick, has a collection of more than 4,000 plant varieties, thousands of seasonal blooms and numerous water sculptures.