The full list of 80 best firms to work for in the UK - from small to extra large

By Hiyah Zaidi
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:38 pm

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally.

It has now unveiled its annual list of the top businesses to work for in the UK for 2022.

The results are compiled from hundreds of employee surveys, and the list is split up into small, medium, large and super large firms.

A grand total of 290 firms of varying sizes are included in this year’s results.

    Has the pandemic had an influence on the results?

    Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said the pandemic has also further emphasised contrasts in workplace cultures.

    He said: “From women often bearing the brunt of childcare responsibilities when schools were closed, to young people working from home without suitable equipment or space, some groups of people in society have been disproportionately affected,” he said.

    “The same applies to different sectors. Many of those industries able to shift easily to homeworking arrangements have thrived, while those forced to restrict operations have struggled and had to adapt.

    “The differences that bold leadership and a culture driven by shared values and a sense of purpose can make to organisations are clear.”

    Here are the top 20 places to work, based on small, medium, large and extra-large firms:

    Top 20 best small companies to work for (20-50 employees)

    1. Ryan, London - Financial Services & Insurance
    2. Happy, London - Education & Training
    3. Uptake Strategies, Ascot - Management Consulting
    4. PEN Partnership, London - Management Consulting
    5. NOVOS, London - Online Internet Services
    6. Xledger, Bristol - IT
    7. Something Big Limited, Woking - Advertising & Marketing
    8. Signify Technology Group, London - IT
    9. Centor Insurance and Risk Management, London - General Insurance
    10. Covernet, Coleraine - IT Software
    11. Evolved Search, Newcastle - IT
    12. ORH2, Reading - Management Consulting
    13. Achievers, Manchester - IT Software
    14. Absolute Digital Media, Chelmsford - Advertising
    15. Propellernet, Brighton - Advertising & Marketing
    16. Social, Manchester - Professional Services
    17. Anthemis Group, London - Financial Investments
    18. eduMe, London - IT Software
    19. Zoocha, Hertford - IT Consulting
    20. Algolia, London - IT Software

    Top 20 best medium companies to work for (51-250)

    1. Tanium, Reading - IT Software
    2. Cvent Europe, London - IT Software
    3. Goodman Masson, London - Recruitment
    4. Credera UK, London - IT Consulting
    5. Intuit QuickBooks, London - IT Software
    6. Tomorrow, London - Online Internet Services
    7. World Wide Technology, London - IT Hardware
    8. Amido, London - IT Consulting
    9. Brown-Forman UK, London - FMCG/Alcoholic Beverages
    10. Matillion, Manchester - IT Software
    11. Coeo, Wokingham - IT Consulting
    12. Slalom, London - Management Consulting
    13. Tessian, London - IT
    14. Immersive Labs, Bristol - IT Software
    15. Cadence Design Systems, Bracknell - IT Software
    16. Sellick Partnership, Manchester - Recruitment
    17. Airwalk Reply, London - IT Consulting
    18. Automation Logic, London - IT Consulting
    19. Mason Advisory, Salford - IT Consulting
    20. PlotBox, Ballymena - IT Software

    Top 20 best large companies to work for (251-1,000)

    1. NVIDIA, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Reading - IT
    2. The Sovini Group, Merseyside - Property Management
    3. CGI UK, London - IT Consulting
    4. Baringa, London - Management Consulting
    5. Adobe, London - IT
    6. Version 1, London - IT Consulting
    7. Red Hat UK, London - IT
    8. Dojo, London - Financial Services & Insurance
    9. ServiceNow UK, Staines - IT Software
    10. Goodlord, London - IT Software
    11. Insight Direct (UK), Sheffield - IT
    12. Hilti GB, Manchester - Construction
    13. Natilik, London - IT Consulting
    14. Stryker UK, Newbury - Medical Sales/Distribution
    15. Agilent Technologies, Oxford, Manchester - Healthcare
    16. CrowdStrike, Reading - IT
    17. Oxford PharmaGenesis, Oxford - Advertising & Marketing
    18. Citrix Systems, London - IT Software
    19. Lindt & Sprüngli UK, Feltham - Food/Grocery Retail
    20. Realise, Sheffield - Education & Training

    Top 20 best super large companies to work for (1,001+)

    1. Salesforce, London - IT Software
    2. Cisco UK, Feltham - IT
    3. Hilton, Watford - Hotel/Resort
    4. Admiral Group, Cardiff - Auto Insurance
    5. Home Group, Newcastle - Non-profit/Charity
    6. SAP (UK), Feltham - IT Software
    7. DHL Express UK, Slough - Package Transport
    8. Softcat, Marlow - IT Consulting
    9. Principality Building Society, Cardiff - Financial Services & Insurance
    10. Accenture, London - Professional Services
    11. Marshall Motor Holdings, Cambridge - Speciality Retail
    12. IRIS Software Group, Slough - IT Software
    13. Gowling WLG (UK), London - Legal
    14. Deloitte, London - Management Consulting
    15. BUUK Infrastructure, Bury St. Edmunds - Engineering
    16. Irwin Mitchell, London - Legal
    17. Coventry Building Society, Coventry - Banking/Credit Services
    18. Experian, London - Financial Services & Insurance
    19. Shared Services Connected, Hemel Hempstead - IT
    20. Sopra Steria, Hemel Hempstead - IT Consulting