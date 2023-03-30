The Crown’s Jason Watkins has said that he hopes that his family being “so open” about the loss of their young daughter will encourage others to talk about bereavement and raise awareness about sepsis.

The 60-year-old, alongside his wife, Clara Francis have opened up about the ordeal of losing their daughter Maudie who died suddenly aged two-and-a-half in an emotional documentary that is set to air on ITV at 9pm on Thursday, March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to Twitter, Watkins said: “Our documentary about the loss of our daughter Maude will be shown this Thursday at 9pm on ITV. It is an open account of the loss of a child within a family. Our hope is, it might give some comfort to others like us and increase awareness of sepsis. Please do watch if you can.”

Their daughter passed away over a decade ago, after developing a chest infection around New Year’s in 2011. She was told that she had a cold and a croup, and was later discharged. She unfortunately died later that night.

Most Popular

After her passing, they revealed she actually died of sepsis. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention “Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency.

“Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although in the early stages, sepsis, flu and chest infections can have similar symptoms, Colin Graham, chief operating officer at Sepsis Research FEAT, said there are five key symptoms to watch out for. They are: