News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
52 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Tesco Mobile announce big change to roaming charges - list of countries where customers can make free calls

Tesco Mobile users can roam for free in these countries until the end of this year.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

Tesco has launched a significant upgrade to its mobile network where users can now roam for free in 48 European nations as well as foreign countries until the end of 2023. Tesco Mobile, which originally planned to discontinue the Roam Like at Home bundle in May, has now extended its availability until December.

As a result, customers will be able to use their mobile phone data, make calls, and send texts across dozens of countries without incurring any extra cost. However, customers will continue to be charged for data roaming outside of these countries or if they exceed their UK contractual limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While customers get to take advantage of the roaming-free calls throughout the year, MoneySavingExpert reported the company will begin charging new and recently joining pay-monthly customers to use their mobiles in Europe from next year, but you’ll still be able to use your included calls and texts for free.

Tesco Mobile, which uses O2’s network, was supposed to resume roaming fees in January this year, but the move was postponed until May. The changes have now been postponed for the second time, until next year.

Most Popular

    Full list of 48 countries where roaming will be free 

    • Austria
    • Azores
    • Belgium
    • Bulgaria
    • Canary Islands
    • Croatia
    • Republic of Cyprus
    • Czech Republic
    • Denmark
    • Estonia
    • Finland
    • France
    • French Guiana
    • Germany
    • Gibraltar
    • Greece
    • Guadeloupe
    • Guernsey
    • Hungary
    • Iceland
    • Ireland (Republic of)
    • Isle of Man
    • Jersey
    • Italy
    • Latvia
    • Liechtenstein
    • Lithuania
    • Luxembourg
    • Madeira
    • Malta
    • Martinique
    • Mayotte
    • Monaco
    • Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Poland
    • Portugal
    • Reunion
    • Romania
    • San Marino
    • Slovakia
    • Slovenia
    • Spain
    • St. Martin
    • St. Barts
    • Sweden
    • Switzerland
    • Vatican City
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Tesco has launched a significant upgrade to its mobile network where users can now roam for free in 48 European nations as well as foreign countries until the end of 2023.
    Tesco has launched a significant upgrade to its mobile network where users can now roam for free in 48 European nations as well as foreign countries until the end of 2023.
    Tesco has launched a significant upgrade to its mobile network where users can now roam for free in 48 European nations as well as foreign countries until the end of 2023.

    DataTesco