A teenage girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water after a duck race in a village in the Greater Manchester area. Images at the scene show multiple emergency service vehicles including fire and police.

Police said that they were called to the scene Broadbottom, Hyde, following reports that someone had fallen in the water. A water response team was sent to the scene by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service as well as a technical response team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police said : “A teenage girl has sadly died following a search in water near Hodge Lane, Broadbottom. Enquiries are ongoing but detectives from Tameside CID are confident there aren’t any suspicious circumstances. Officers are supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Previously the fire service said: “At approximately 7.50pm this evening (Wednesday, June 14) firefighters were called to assist Greater Manchester Police at an incident on Hodge Lane.

Most Popular

"Fire engines from Ashton Under Lyne, Stalybridge and Hyde stations along with the Water Incident Unit, and Technical Response Unit responded quickly and attended the scene. Firefighters remain at the scene at this time.”