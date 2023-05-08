Taylor Swift has been spotted with Matty Healy for the first time since rumours of their relationship emerged. The pair were snapped next to each other in a car seemingly arriving at Taylor’s Nashville condo at 12:30am after her second sold out Era’s Tour show.

On the first night of her stint in Nashville, Swift dropped a major hint about the relationship between herself and Healy when she mouthed “This is about you. You know who you are. I love you.” to a camera during her show before “Cardigan”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this seems like a harmless dedication to a mystery, many will recall Matty himself mouthed exactly the same thing while he was performing on stage with his band The 1975 earlier this year. That’s not the only thing, Swifties reported seeing Matty in the VIP section at The Era’s Tour.

Healy was seen at the first two shows of her three night stint in Nashville, and even joined opener Phoebe Bridgers on stage for a song. He was seen enjoying the concert alongside Swift’s pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge who were also in attendance.

Most Popular

The news first broke after a blind item was submitted to popular gossip page DeuxMoi. The anonymous instagrammer revealed the gossip in a teaser clip for her latest podcast episode ‘Deux/U’. The clip goes on to play the part of the previous episode where the host can be heard saying: “Someone sent me a message today and they’re like Taylor and Matt Healy. And I’m like what?” The guest can be heard saying, ‘Oh stop’.

The news comes a month after US magazine People revealed Swift, 33, had split from her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years. Neither of the camp have commented on the break-up, but rumours began to swirl when Alwyn was noticeably absent from The Era’s Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment Tonight reported the breakup was ‘amicable’ and happened a few weeks ago, saying: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why Alwyn hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”