Taxi drivers clock enough miles to circle the earth—twice every year, study finds

UK taxi drivers are not only road warriors, covering an astounding 46,500 miles every year—that’s nearly twice around the Earth—but they’re also responsible for transporting around 5,750 passengers annually. That's the equivalent of picking up and dropping off 16 passengers every single day, seven days a week.

For the average taxi driver, no two days are the same. From early-morning airport runs to late-night city centre pickups, they navigate the country’s roads, keeping the wheels of public transport turning. By comparison, the typical private car owner drives just 7,400 miles annually, meaning taxi drivers are taking on more than six times that load, all while ensuring thousands of people reach their destinations safely.

According to research from SimplyQuote.co.uk, a taxi insurance specialist, taxi drivers will also listen to an estimated 13,250 songs on the radio every year while working, and many will guzzle down 1,170 cups of tea annually to keep themselves going through long shifts. The average cabbie also handles up to 216 airport trips a year and gets asked “How busy are you?” an exhausting 5,250 times.

For many taxi drivers, the day begins in the early hours of the morning, often before sunrise. Early morning trips to airports, ferrying commuters to train stations, and school drop-offs set the pace. As the day progresses, lunch hours see an uptick in activity as drivers shuttle passengers running errands, attending meetings, or shopping. Afternoons bring another rush—picking up office workers and students heading home—and the pace stays steady into the evening with more casual riders, especially on weekends.

Late nights, especially Fridays and Saturdays, are an entirely different story, with many drivers navigating through crowded city streets filled with nightlife revellers. Drivers often work well into the night to accommodate those who need a safe way home after a long night out.

The job requires endurance, and for those who prefer flexibility, the chance to work during the day or night makes it ideal. While some enjoy the quieter daytime hours, others thrive on the fast-paced nature of nighttime driving. But no matter when they work, taxi drivers know that each day brings new faces, new stories, and often, unexpected challenges. It's this variety that keeps many drivers engaged with their work and enjoying the freedom of the open road.

Despite the challenges of long hours and difficult customers—many drivers report dealing with aggressive or disorderly passengers about 21 times a year—taxi drivers maintain a surprisingly positive outlook on their profession. Over a third (35%) say they love their job, and 37% find it “very rewarding.” Meeting new people is a highlight for 63% of drivers, while others appreciate the flexibility of working hours and the freedom of not being stuck behind a desk all day.

However, the job does come with its fair share of hurdles. More than half (52%) of taxi drivers have encountered customers trying to run off without paying, and many have to contend with disruptive passengers. Yet, their dedication to public service remains unwavering.

Chris Richards, founder of SimplyQuote and a taxi insurance specialist, sums up their role: “Taxi drivers are truly the unsung heroes of our roads, covering impressive distances and interacting with thousands of passengers each year. Their dedication to providing a safe and reliable service, often in challenging conditions, is remarkable. It’s not just about getting people from point A to point B; it’s about being a lifeline to the community.”

This blend of stamina, sociability, and skill makes taxi drivers integral to the community—always on the move, and always ready to help, whether it’s ensuring people make their flights or offering a friendly ear after a long night out.