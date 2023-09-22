Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular boy band Take That have announced they are embarking on a brand new stadium tour next year. It’s been four years since the trio have been on tour, when they hit the road for the Greatest Hits tour.

The trio first teased that they will tour the UK again next summer as Take That’s logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September. Suspicions were raised further when it was confirmed they would appear on BBC Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, finally they confirmed that they were in fact going on tour when speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 on Friday, September 22. It came on the same day they release their new single, ‘Windows’ - here’s how to get tickets and a full list of tour dates

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to get tickets to see Take That

Most Popular

To get exclusive pre-sale access to the UK & Ireland dates, pre-order Take That’s album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10:00 AM BST on Tuesday September 26, 2023.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 09:30 AM BST on Wednesday September 27 2023. Tickets go on general sale Friday September 29 2023 at 09:30 AM BST. Tickets for select venues can also be purchased from Ticketmaster .

Full list of Take That tour dates

Take That (L-R) Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Saturday April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Sunday April 14 — Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Friday April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Saturday April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin

Tuesday April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday April 25 – The O2, London

Friday April 26 – The O2, London

Saturday April 27 – The O2, London

Tuesday April 30 – The O2, London

Friday May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday May 5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday May 7 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Wednesday May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Friday May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Saturday May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Tuesday May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Saturday May – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Sunday May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

Tuesday May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

Thursday May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium

Saturday June 1 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Tuesday June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

Thursday June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol