Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former heavy weight World Champion UFC fighter Ian 'The Machine' Freeman has shared his emotional journey of how a personal tragedy led him to take on a new career with the NHS. Ian, from Sunderland, became the first ever UFC fighter from the UK in early 2000.

A friend suggested he learn to fight for money after witnessing him knock out someone while he was serving as a bouncer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In July 2002, the star stunned the audience at the Royal Albert Hall where he knocked out American star Frank Mir in under five minutes.

He was a pioneer in the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship winning many fights – but a personal tragedy set back his early career.

Ian’s father had been battling cancer – and had been rushed to hospital a week before the big fight as he battled to hang on to life.

Sadly, on the night of his victory against Frank Mir, Ian received devastating news from his mother that his dad had passed away.

This tragedy was the catalyst that spurred him into wanting to make a difference to other people's lives.

He said: "My dad died of cancer in 2002. I wanted to help the NHS so took a job as a driver taking donor organs all over the country. I then became a medic."

In 2013 he retired, having fought 28 matches in his career, winning 20 of those – of which nine were a knock out.

"I have worked for Norwest Medical which is part of NWAS for a year and a half and have also worked eight years as a medic," he said.

"I miss the excitement of competing, but I now run my own events called Machine MMA in Newcastle which has five events a year."

He added: "My friends used to say when you were a fighter you used to put people in hospital now you take people to hospital. This time at least I'm saving lives not trying to end them."

The 57-year-old who lives in County Durham lives and travels in a camper van in between saving lives so he can keep up with his double career.

On his plans for the year, Ian added: "To continue as a medic and help others. Run my events and help others compete and succeed in life.

"Helping others is a gift that keeps you happy."

In 2013 he retired, fighting 28 matches in his career, winning 20 of those – of which nine were a knock out - but the 54-year-old wanted more from his life.