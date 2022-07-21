Sports fans are watching more games than ever - through their mobile phones

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 sports enthusiasts who own phones found 37 per cent are watching more action through the small screen.

And 11 per cent claimed the amount they watch on phones is 'significantly' more than 12 months ago.

More than four in 10 (43 per cent) are turning to their mobiles to watch sports on the go, while 45 per cent do so when the main TV at home isn't available.

The research, commissioned by Sky Mobile, revealed the two must-watch sporting events this summer include the Women's Euros (36 per cent) and Commonwealth Games (29 per cent).

Lioness triumph

It also emerged 66 per cent are backing the home nations for a win this sporting season, with one in four expecting to see the Lionesses triumph at the Euros.

More than six in 10 (63 per cent) also feel the run of the England men’s team to the final of last year’s Euros has made them more excited for the women’s games this year.

Ex-England and Arsenal star, Faye White, said: “2022 is going to be a golden year for British sporting stars and I’ll be supporting the Women’s football team every step of the way.

“I like to be part of the action, so I‘ll be with the many Brits keeping an eye on the latest when out and about.”

Watching whilst working

The research also revealed four in 10 of the fans polled sneakily watch sport on their phone while they’re at work, and one in five will happily cancel going to an event so they don’t miss the action.

Another 18 per cent will even take annual leave so they don’t miss out, while 12 per cent would go as far as cancelling a holiday, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Paul Sweeney, managing director at Sky Mobile, added: “With half of Brits now using their phone to watch sport on the go, we want to make it easy for fans on Sky Mobile to keep watching.