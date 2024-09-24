South Shields Company, SafeSol Ltd Develops Product of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RAC Cooling Awards is one of the most prestigious annual events in the heating and cooling industry calendar. SafeSol, based in the South Shields Business Centre was nominated for two awards at this years event. SafeSol Ltd narrowly missed being named small company of the year. Their energy saving chemical Delta T was declared Product of the Year. Vicki Morrison MD and Dave Aveyard, Director collected the prestigious prize

SafeSol Ltd are a small chemical manufacturer and seller based in South Shields. Their main business is biocides for Legionella control but over the past 15 years the company has been researching the use of chemicals to reduce energy use. Working with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) SafeSol invented and have now patented a product trademarked as Delta T.

Heating systems in homes and commercial buildings are heated by hot water that takes its energy from a boiler and transfers energy (heat) into a building through a radiator. The design of all the hardware in a heating system has been optimised but very little attention has been paid to the water that circulates through the system.

Water is an ideal fluid for heating buildings. It is plentiful, inexpensive, safe and thermally conductive. The problem with water is that it is not wet. - Rain on a car bonnet sits as beads on the metal surface. and water has poor contact with the inside of a radiator. Delta T spreads water completely over a metal surface. Metal surfaces, like the inside of a radiator, are not smooth and contain amyriad of microcracks. Delta T allows the water to spread evenly over the surface and access every part of the meatal. It therefore allows water to take more energy from a boiler and relase more energy through the radiator into a room.

Buildings heat faster and require less energy to stay at temperature. Commercial trials carried out by Bradford Council over an extended period should an energy use reduction of 28%(ratified by council) a figure that has been replicated in other buildings. Delta T does not break down so as long as the water stays in the system savings will continue to be made. This product offer a better return on investment than any other energys saving product or initiative. UWS have shown in their laboratory tests that Delta T can deliver twice the energy savings of any comparable product currently on the market. SafeSol entered the product in the Product of the Year category of the prestigious RAC Cooling Awards and won.

Vicki Morrison MD stated that "this is the reward for 15 years Research and Development and validation of a unique product that is a major step towards the country's net zero ambitions.