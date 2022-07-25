Showcase Cinemas to screen remaining England Women’s Euro 2022 games for free

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showcase Cinemas will screen all of the remaining England Women’s Euro 2022 games at its English cinemas across the nation.

Football fans will be able to get in on the action and watch England take on Sweden in the semi-final tomorrow night (Tuesday 26 July) at 8pm.

You can watch the game on the big screen at your nearest Showcase Cinema.

England will battle it out to be crowned European champions for the first time.

The 2017 Euros saw the England team enjoy its best ever finish, reaching the semi-finals before falling to a 3-0 defeat to the Dutch.

However, on home turf this year, England will be hoping they can go one step further this time and make it all the way to the final at Wembley on 31 July.

Which matches will Showcase air?

Showcase Cinemas will screen the rest of England’s matches in the tournament.

The final will be shown, irrespective of whether England make it or not.

If you have reserved tickets and are not at the cinema 10 minutes before the kick off time, these may be reallocated.

Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis - and they are free of charge.

To watch the Euros at your local Showcase Cinema, visit the website for more information and to book online.

What’s been said?

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager of Showcase Cinemas, said: “We can’t wait to see the game tomorrow.

“England have a real chance this year and we’re hopeful the team can go all the way.”

Mr Barlow added: “Whilst the Euros will be played in stadiums across the country, we know not every fan will be able to attend the matches.

“That’s why we’ve decided to offer guests the chance to see every kick and watch all the action for free in the comfort of our cinemas.”