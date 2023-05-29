News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Shocking photo reveals why you should never leave sunglasses on your car dashboard

This shocking photo may prompt you to think twice before you leave sunglasses on your car dashboard.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 29th May 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read

A shocking photo has revealed how a pair of sunglasses left on a car dashboard caused a huge blaze that ripped through the vehicle. The reflective shades, which ignited the fire by magnifying a concentrated ray from the sun, melted the car’s plastic interior - as well as parts of its engine bay.

The blaze broke out at 5.05pm in the village of Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday (May 27) and was only doused after a fire engine attended the scene. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the image on social media, warning motorists not to leave anything shiny in their vehicles that might also ignite a blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The sun has been strong but beware this can cause fire. Earlier we attended a fire caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard. Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight.”

The shocking image was shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who were called in to tackle the blaze.The shocking image was shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who were called in to tackle the blaze.
The shocking image was shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who were called in to tackle the blaze.
Most Popular

    Motorists who saw the photos on social media thanked the service for alerting them to the unknown danger. One wrote: “Good information, looks nasty. Well done on giving out a warning and attending the fire.”

    Another added: “Never knew that! Thanks.”

    Related topics:FireMotoristsNottinghamshireNuthall