Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Red Arrows launch their 60th anniversary season with a special display above the skies of RAF Waddington, bringing together teammates old and new. The vibrant occasion gathered an audience, with the local community wanting a glimpse of the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flight featured a classic Folland Gnat alongside the modern red Hawks. The old RAF training plane has a special place in Red Arrows history, flown by them from 1963 to 1965 when the team were previously known as the Yellow Jacks.

Iain Lynn took an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at RAF Waddington during the season launch. Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Adam Collins revealed the audience were in for a treat as this year's air displays include “manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years” to mark the diamond anniversary event. He shared how the day was all about looking back to the origins of the team, comparing the present team and sharing experience with young people who will potentially be the team’s future.

Sqn Lrd Chris McCann, also known as Red Arrows pilot ‘Red 2’ said: “There’s lots of exciting things to look forward to this year, back to a nine-ship aircraft, a full display season in the UK and an overseas tour in Canada at the end of the year.”