Quizzing has become one of the UK's most popular pastimes

Quizzing has become a popular national pastime thanks to TV shows like The Chase - with seven in 10 regularly tuning in to a telly quiz.

And more than one in 10 (13 per cent) of them go as far as to describe themselves as a ‘dedicated quizzer’.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed 28 per cent said quizzing via the TV helps them relax, while 67 per cent report a boost to their general knowledge.

And two-thirds (64 per cent) also head out and about to take part in quizzes with other people.

Quizzing is also now more popular than crosswords, sudoku and completing jigsaw puzzles.

Only 47 per cent of quizzers have actually won one they’ve entered in real life, but 14 per cent challenge their general knowledge at one every week – either in person or online.

Many (14 per cent) have a regular team they attend quizzes with, although 29 per cent go for the banter and lively atmosphere.

Keeping your brain active

Gala Bingo, as part of their partnership with ITV show, The Chase, are offering people the chance to win a competition prize of a Chaser on their quiz team via its new Crack the Code game at The Chase Place.

Sara Jolly, at Gala Bingo, said: “Knowing a fact that nobody else does on your quiz team is a win like no other.

“And the best place to pick up these juicy little nuggets of information is usually on TV quiz shows, such as The Chase, who we’re excited to be partnered with.

“There’s also a serious side to taking part in quizzes too, in that it helps keep your brain active and learning all the time, which is so important.”

Only 34 per cent of those who enter quizzes do so in the hope of winning a prize, with people valuing socialising (43 per cent) and banter (35 per cent) as more enjoyable elements.

Although nearly a tenth (nine per cent) of those who have won a pot of cash took home £250 or more with victory.

And while the most common quiz location is the pub (54 per cent), 32 per cent have enjoyed one at home, and 21 per cent have joined one at their workplace for a social event with teammates.

Nearly half of all adults polled (46 per cent) say quizzing is a hobby for people of all ages, and 20 per cent admit they’re not very good at them – but just do them for fun.

Gala Bingo X The Chase Ultimate Quiz Night

When watching on TV, a huge 94 percent admit to shouting out the answers to questions that contestants are struggling with.

And 21 per cent even back themselves to perform better than the people trying their luck on-screen, according to the OnePoll figures.

The Gala Bingo X The Chase Ultimate Quiz Night takes place in Manchester on 8th August where people can play against a real life Chaser.

Sara Jolly added: “What better way to test your knowledge than seeing if you can out-score a real-life Chaser?

"What’s more, one lucky winner of our Crack the Code game will have a Chaser on their team.

“The Chasers live and breathe facts, stats and general knowledge, so you’d better get quizzing and practising with your friends to be in with a chance of beating them!