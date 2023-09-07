Watch more videos on Shots!

The whole world was saddened and a nation was in mourning when Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 at Balmoral. The anniversary is fast approaching just four months after her eldest child, King Charles III had his coronation.

This year, June 2 marked 70 years since her majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took place. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation came around four months after her father, King George VI, died following a prolonged illness.

She learned of her father’s death whilst on an official visit to Kenya, the first country of the Commonwealth tour that her father didn’t go on due to ill health. The tour was subsequently abandoned.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022, meaning we are just one day away from the first anniversary of her death. Prior to the announcement, concerns were raised as her family rushed to Balmoral, and people on TV donned black ties and suits.

At the time, her son, King Charles, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”