Protest at the Crucible

Protestors have thrown paint at the table during the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The protestors entered the playing area, with audiences heard shouting, before one of them climbed onto the table to throw orange powder.

The second protestor was apprehended before getting onto the table and escorted off the premises.

Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing their first-round match when the incident took place. The table has now been hoovered but will need to be inspected before the game can restart.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to post videos of the event, with one user saying: “What a weird thing to target, Monday night at the snooker”

