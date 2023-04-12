Prince Harry has confirmed his attendance at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. However, Meghan Markle is set to remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

NationalWorld has reported that Buckingham Palace has confirmed the news following much speculation over whether or not the couple would attend the upcoming royal event. The couple have famously been at odds with the Royal family following their wish to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry’s attendance will mark the first time he will have been reunited with the Royal Family since the release of his best-selling memoir, in which he famously told all about his life as a royal, with many criticisms and shocking revelations

Invites to King Charles III’s coronation have already been sent out, including to a number of dignitaries and world leaders from across the globe, as well as leaders of main opposition parties and first ministers of devolved nations. It had been previously reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had missed the deadline to RSVP to the event, as they had to give 28 days notice before returning back to the UK due to security reasons.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle Picture: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images