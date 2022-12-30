The Telegraph has revealed the poshest villages to live in Britain - from a tiny village in Essex to a place called Rock in Cornwall. According to recent research by property agent Savills, the exhaustive list includes 54 villages from up and down the country that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer.

With more people having greater flexibility about where to live through working from home, demand for rental homes in the countryside has risen since the pandemic, with high numbers of households spending a fortune renting in lesser locations for months, and possibly years, until a home in the right village comes up.

More than half of estate agents working for Savills across the country reported a rise in demand in the most desirable countryside locations, with 57% saying they were unable to buy where they wanted.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph : “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

The village of Rock in Cornwall, with an average house price of £1,080,534, is an example of this type of property. Its "posh appeal" is a result of its popularity in the 1990s, when Princes William and Harry holidayed there, along with its “foodie reputation” at its eateries and tasting menus.

It said: “Rock shot to fame in the 1990s when Princes William and Harry holidayed there. Gordon Ramsay is a current resident, which is apt given its foodie reputation. Eateries include Fee’s Food for Cornish picnic fodder and Karrek at St Enodoc hotel, which has a tasting menu. There are only a few homes for sale, but there is an eye-catching six-bed property for £1.45 million through John Bray.”

Tiny village in Essex among poshest in UK

Another village that made the list is Ramsden Bellhouse, a tiny village in Essex. With houses typically ranging from £800,000 to £2 million due to its large plots and proximity to London, the village is also praised for its good links to nearby grammar schools and a popular pub.

Christine Mahy of Connells estate agents said: “There’s a strong community with a local store and post office, a village hall and an extremely popular pub called the Fox & Hounds. The primary school, Downham, feeds Chelmsford and Southend grammar schools.”

The Telegraph’s top 54 "most desired" villages, based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs, is listed below.

Along with general stores that offer zero-waste refill stations for domestic supplies and homemade ready meals and vegetable boxes, there is also the juxtaposition of an authentic architectural aesthetic (the older the better) around a green. History, a strong sense of self, and a sense of community are also important.

List of 54 poshest villages in Britain and the average house price