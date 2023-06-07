News you can trust since 1873
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome after being hospitalised again

Pope Francis, who has suffered a number of health complications in recent years, is to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome.

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

Pope Francis has been hospitalised again in a Rome hospital. He will undergo abdominal surgery.

Francis, 86, who has suffered a number of ailments over the recent years, will undergo the surgery today (Wednesday, June 7). The news comes after Francis briefly went to a hospital for tests and returned to the Vatican, according to witnesses and news reports.

This happened two months after he was hospitalised with an acute case of bronchitis. Francis has also had part of his colon removed in July 2021 to address a bowel condition called diverticulitis – which he said had returned earlier this year.

Francis has visited Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests following at least two recent bouts of illness. At the end of March, Francis spent several days at the same hospital following treatment for a respiratory infection. 

    Last month, Francis had to skip audiences due to a fever. Following his visit on Tuesday, local media reports said he went to the department that specialised in treated elderly patients.

    Francis has spent 10 years as pontiff. He often uses a wheelchair or cane because of persistent knee pain.

