Poltimore House fire: Video shows flames and smoke pour from historic building
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dramatic footage, taken by a member of the public, shows a fire raging through an historic UK building.
In the video, recorded by Dave Murgatroyd, in the early hours of April 9, flames and smoke can be seen pouring from the building as the blue lights of emergency service vehicles flash nearby. Firefighters were called to the fire, at Poltimore House in Exeter, just after 1am.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire control received several 999 calls reporting a fire in a derelict property just outside of Exeter. Two fire engines were initially sent, however information gained from other callers, fire control mobilised a third appliance.
“On arrival crews confirmed this derelict property was fully involved in fire and requested a further three fire engines (six in total), two aerial ladder platforms and two water bowsers. Crews have been using multiple jets to extinguish the fire.
Poltimore House was an 18th-Century country house in Poltimore, Devon and a Grade II* listed building. The Poltimore House Trust worked to restore the building and bring it back into public use.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.