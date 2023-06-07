PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

PJ Harvey will head out on a huge UK tour this autumn stopping in cities such as London, Manchester and Glasgow. The announcement coincides with the release of her second song, “I Inside the Old I Dying” from her forthcoming album ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’.

The Mercury Prize winning artist rose to fame during the 90s and has since released 10 studio albums including the critically acclaimed ‘Stories From The City’ and ‘Let England Shake’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prolific singer announced her upcoming album with the release of her first single - “A Child’s Question, August” - at the end of April. The album’s story goes back six years and details the troubling reality of losing her connection with music itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about PJ Harvey’s 2023 UK tour.

Most Popular

How to get tickets for PJ Harvey’s 2023 UK tour

General sale tickets for PJ Harvey’s UK tour will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster on Friday June 16 from 10am.

PJ Harvey full UK tour dates

September

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

26 - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

28 – Roundhouse, London, UK

29 - Roundhouse, London, UK

October

2 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

3 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK