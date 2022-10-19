Some of the UK’s most popular restaurants including Pizza Hut and Wagamama are facing food shortages this Christmas as GMB launches a strike ballot among workers.

Fast food giants like KFC and Burger King are also affected with around 600 GMB members working for Bestfood taking part in a strike ballot after they rejected the firm’s latest pay offer.

The workers, who deliver fresh food to the likes of Pizza Express, KFC, Zizzi, Burger King, Wagamama and Pizza Hut, said no to a 6% pay deal, which GMB said would amount to a real terms pay “cut this year and into 2023”.

A total of 93% of GMB members rejected the offer, with 85% indicating they wanted to be balloted formally for industrial action.

A man eats his lunch at a Burger King restaurant.

The cost of living crisis means that families are already grappling with the soaring costs of energy and hundreds of extra pounds slapped onto food bills as inflation nears 14%.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said: “These workers bust a gut to deliver fresh, just in time food to some of the biggest names in the business.

“Bestfood’s parent companies Booker and Tesco are making incredibly healthy profits and paying large dividends, while leaving these workers crushed by cost of living.

“Now some of their biggest clients may well be left short this Christmas because they won’t meet GMB’s reasonable request for a pay deal that protects our members through this year and into next with a genuine cost of living increase.”