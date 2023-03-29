News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
14 minutes ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
42 minutes ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
21 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’

Paul O’Grady death: Lily Savage star’s final heartbreaking Instagram post just weeks before death

Paul O’Grady was famous for his love of animals and had a deep connection with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home - his last Instagram post was a heartbreaking one

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read

Paul O’Grady’s final heartbreaking Instagram post has shown the depth of his love for his beloved animals. The television presenter and radio DJ died on Tuesday ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’, with his husband of six-years, Andre Portasio, releasing a statement confirming his death.

Mr Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening (Tuesday March 28). He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And his last Instagram post is a real tear-jerker, with O’Grady’s final image shared to his 745,000 followers over the death of one of his many beloved animals, a pig named Tom Tom on March 13.

The caption read: “Got back from a week in Newcastle playing Miss Hannigan in Annie to find that Tom Tom, one of my pigs, had been put to sleep. I knew it was coming as he’d been diagnosed with a tumour but even so, it’s awful when you lose a pet.

Most Popular

    “He was the cheekiest of the gang and one of the other pigs who was obviously very fond of him is now depressed and gone into mourning and there’s those who say animals don’t have feelings.

    “On a lighter note, I’m thoroughly enjoying playing Hannigan again after so long, especially with a truly amazing and lovely cast. Next stop, Edinburgh.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Paul O’Grady with the Special Recognition award “For The Love of Dogs” during the National Television Awards 2018 at the O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
    Paul O’Grady with the Special Recognition award “For The Love of Dogs” during the National Television Awards 2018 at the O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
    Paul O’Grady with the Special Recognition award “For The Love of Dogs” during the National Television Awards 2018 at the O2 Arena on January 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

    O’Grady, who rose to fame as drag act Lily Savage was famously a lover of all animals, and his home in Kent that he shared with his husband was packed with dogs, pigs, sheep, chickens, goats and even alpacas.

    InstagramAnimalsHumour