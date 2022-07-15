Loading...

Paolo Nutini announces UK and European headline tour dates

By Chris Page
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:56 am

Paolo Nutini has announced a UK and European headline tour (photo: Getty Images)
Paolo on tour again in UK

Scottish singer, songwriter and musician from Paisley is heading out on tour once again.

The popular troubador will kick off his dates with a live set in Limerick on August 21.

    It includes a London performance at the historic Alexandra Palace as well as two shows in his homeland of Scotland.

    News of the tour follows the release of his new album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ released on July 1.

    Last week Paolo released Lose It and Through The Echoes - the two songs provide a taste of what to expect from ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’.

    Paolo’s fourth studio album is a 70-minute epic that spans the distance from classic rock to post-punk to hypnotic Krautrock, in the process proving its value as his deepest, most varied, most accomplished, and ultimately most rewarding set so far.

    Paolo Nutini’s UK and European tour dates are:

    AUGUST

    21st - Ireland, Limerick, Milk Market

    24th - Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

    SEPTEMBER

    26th - Germany, Leipzig, Täubchenthal

    27th - Germany, Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik

    29th - Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra

    30th - Italy, Milan, Fabrique

    OCTOBER

    2nd - Germany, Cologne, E-Werk Cologne

    3rd - France, Paris, La Cigale

    5th - Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

    6th - Luxembourg, Rockhal Club

    8th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

    9th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

    22nd - UK, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

    25th - UK, London, Alexandra Palace

    28th - UK, Birmingham, O2 Academy 1

    29th - UK, Hull, Bonus Arena

    31st - UK, Edinburgh, O2 Academy

    NOVEMBER

    1st - UK, Aberdeen, Music Hall

