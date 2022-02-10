Pal-entines at La Bodega Leeds | Monday 14 February

Switch up your Valentine’s Day this year and choose mates over dates with La Bodega and Sairen Rum.

Enjoy luxury cocktails at La Bodega

Leeds’s favourite underground Spanish bar La Bodgea is throwing a party for those who don't have romantic dinner dates on the agenda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday 14 February, La Bodgea will host you and your amigos for a night of delicious tapas and refreshing cocktails.

Think speed-dating, but for friends, giving you the chance to meet people IRL. Furthermore, La Bodega will provide a complimentary welcome drink specially designed by Sairen Rum. This is included in your ticket (£7 per person) to get the chat flowing.

The aim of the game is simple - get to know someone new! No rules are set, just approach one or more people. This can be done on your own or in a group for a chat.

Make as many connections as possible, made even easier with numbered badges for all attendees and a free bottomless brunch prize for most connections made. From 9pm music gets louder and you can keep vibing until close - the perfect end to a night of celebrating friendly amore!

Monday 14 February 2022

7-11pm

La Bodega Leeds, Park Cross Street, Leeds, LS1 2QH