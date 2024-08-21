Shutterstock

One in four Brits have been ‘sweat shamed’ – by having their damp patches on clothes pointed out to them.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 67 per cent describe themselves as sweaty types, with the fashion faux pas of visible wet spots leaving them feeling uncomfortable (72 per cent) and even ashamed (45 per cent).

As a result, 30 per cent actively try to hide their pit patches and 15 per cent go as far as avoiding stepping out in public entirely when struggling with the heat.

But 31 per cent admitted to silently sweat-shaming others by not wanting to even shake the hand of someone who's perspiring.

The study was commissioned by Extra Flamin’ Hot snacks after its brand ambassador Ashley Roberts was spotted at a movie premiere with sweat patches on her red-carpet outfit.

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley confidently smiled through the incident, with the wet marks clearly visible on her long skintight grey dress at the Alien: Romulus premiere.

Ashley Roberts was spotted at the Alien: Romulus film premiere with sweat patches on her red-carpet outfit | PinPep

Ashley Roberts reps sweat patches!

Heart Radio DJ, Ashley Roberts, said: “No one should be ashamed of sweating - I’m sick of outdated attitudes towards perfectly natural bodily functions.

“Sometimes it gets a bit hot and sweaty – whether that’s simply down to the weather or because we’ve eaten something a little spicy.

“We’ve all been there – wondering if the sweat we can feel is visible to others and then clamping our arms at our sides to avoid anyone spotting it.

“But let’s embrace the sweat, and stop being so ashamed.”

The research also found 34 per cent admitted they form a negative first perception of someone if they are sweaty.

And 31 per cent wouldn’t want someone coming too close to them if they were a little on the ‘damp’ side.

It also emerged that while being outside in the heat (68 per cent) and exercising (65 per cent) are the main causes of perspiration, eating spicy food can bring on the sweats for 25 per cent.

Rob Pothier, from Extra Flamin' Hot, said: “We're working with Ashley Roberts to turn ‘sweat shame’ into ‘sweat fame’.

“Our crisps are an intensely spicy snack that cause some people to sweat.

“You can either hide from this physical response, or you can own it - just like Ashley does. We’re confident our snack-lovers can also take the heat.”