The Olivier Awards (officially known as The Laurence Olivier Awards) 2023 nominations were announced today (January 24) with My Neighbour Totoro scoring nine. Love Island’s Amber Davies and Get Up, Stand Up!’s Gabrielle Brooks revealed the star-studded shortlist.

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrates the very best in theatre over the calendar year. Once named the Society of West End Theatre Awards, the ceremony pays homage to high quality performances in West End shows, operas, and dance productions.

The Olivier Awards have been held at the Royal Albert Hall since 2017 and according to the London Theatre website, previous ceremonies have been at the Royal Opera House and many West End theatres, including the Dominion Theatre, London Palladium, Lyceum Theatre, National Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre, Shaftesbury Theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Victoria Palace Theatre.

Last year’s ceremony - hosted by Jason Manford - saw front-runner Cabaret receive seven awards including Best Musical Revival and all four musical acting awards for Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy. Life of Pi took five wins including Best New Play.

The awards themselves will take place on 2 April 2023. Here are all the nominations for this year’s Olivier Awards.

Olivier Awards nominations 2023 entire list

Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play

Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) at Garrick theatre and Ambassadors theatre

One Woman Show at Ambassadors theatre

Best family show

Blippi the Musical at Apollo theatre

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall

Midsummer Mechanicals at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

The Smartest Giant In Town at St Martin’s theatre

Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre

Lynne Page for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Kate Prince for Sylvia at the Old Vic

Basil Twist for puppetry direction for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Paul Mescal is up for Best Actor for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Best costume design

Frankie Bradshaw for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

Jean Paul Gaultier for Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show at Roundhouse

Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best revival

The Crucible at National Theatre

Good at Harold Pinter theatre

Jerusalem at Apollo theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Best musical revival

My Fair Lady at London Coliseum

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

Best sound design

Bobby Aitken for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Ben and Max Ringham for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

Best original score or new orchestrations

David Yazbek, Jamshied Sharifi and Andrea Grody for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse (Music and lyrics by Yazbek, orchestrations by Sharifi; additional arrangements by Grody)

Joe Hisaishi and Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre (Music by Hisaishi; orchestrations and arrangements by Stuart)

Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at the Young Vic (Orchestrations and arrangements by Kluger; additional vocal arrangements by Koci)

Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre (Music and lyrics by Hawley; orchestrations by Deering)

Best actor in a supporting role

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at the Royal Court theatre

Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre

Elliot Levey for Good at Harold Pinter theatre

David Moorst for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Sule Rimi for Blues for An Alabama Sky at National Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role

Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It at @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again at National Theatre

Sharon Small for Good at Harold Pinter theatre

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Best set design

Miriam Buether for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Ben Stones for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Mark Walters for Jack and the Beanstalk at the London Palladium

Best lighting design

Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Tim Lutkin for The Crucible at National Theatre

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic

Maimuna Memon for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at the National Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Sharif Afifi for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for Sister Act at Eventim Apollo

Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre

David Tennant is amongst the nominations for Best Actor

Best new opera production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House , Linbury Theatre

, Linbury Theatre Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding achievement in opera

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum

at London Coliseum William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

Best actor in a musical

Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Julian Ovenden for South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells

Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

Best actress in a musical

Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida Theatre

Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Miri Mesika for The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Best new dance production

Light of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler’s Wells

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room and The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding achievement in dance

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler’s Wells

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

Age Is a Feeling at Soho Theatre

Blackout Songs at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

The P Word at Bush theatre

Paradise Now! at Bush theatre

Two Palestinians Go Dogging at the Royal Court theatre

Sir Peter Hall award for best director

Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Robert Hastie for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Justin Martin for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Bartlett Sher for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

Best actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Janet McTeer for Phaedra at National Theatre

Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green at National Theatre

Best actor

Tom Hollander for Patriots at Almeida Theatre

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Rafe Spall for To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud Theatre

David Tennant for Good at Harold Pinter Theatre

Giles Terera for Blues for an Alabama Sky at National Theatre

Best new play

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court theatre

Patriots at Almeida theatre

Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird at Gielgud theatre

Best new musical